Head to Head Review: Canoo (GOEV) and The Competition

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Canoo to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canoo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 575 2312 2727 75 2.40

Canoo presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -5.70 Canoo Competitors $4.89 billion -$60.19 million -57.48

Canoo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s peers have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -12.29% 5.49% 1.62%

Summary

Canoo peers beat Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

