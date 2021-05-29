HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Achieves $365.51 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003054 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $365.51 million and approximately $58,736.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004132 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00061250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000288 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007409 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.