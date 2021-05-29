Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $267.21 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $267.21 million and approximately $145,738.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00010974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.50 or 0.00472331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.