HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $571.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,801.22 or 0.99923793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,112,814 coins and its circulating supply is 261,977,664 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

