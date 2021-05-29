HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,083,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $206.89.

