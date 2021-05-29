Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $272.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,805,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after buying an additional 801,248 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

