Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $112.91 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 409,025,686,993 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.