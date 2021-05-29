Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

