Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 297,543 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.