HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,879,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

