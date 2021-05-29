HSBC Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Hold

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

