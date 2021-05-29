HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $367,500.79 and $1.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

