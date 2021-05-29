Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,458.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $25,458.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.