IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 2,181,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.