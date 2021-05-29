IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBG. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE IBG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$4.11 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$318.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

