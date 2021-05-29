iEthereum Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $861,331.87 and $18.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

