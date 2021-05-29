Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as high as C$5.05. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 19,642 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.92 million and a P/E ratio of -494.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.251046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

