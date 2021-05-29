Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $707.36

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 707.36 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 791 ($10.33). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 782.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 422,696 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 789.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

