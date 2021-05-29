Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.