India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 1,211,059 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $64.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.36.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

