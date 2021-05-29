Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.69.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

