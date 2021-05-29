INO COIN (INO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,521.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00009588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $585.71 million and $144,521.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

