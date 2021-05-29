Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

IBP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,992. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

