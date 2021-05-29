INT Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. INT has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $1.93 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00077581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

