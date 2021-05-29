Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPPLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.63 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.3951 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

