International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.42. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,455. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

