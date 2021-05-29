Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $9.17. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 12,050 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 83,250 shares of Interpace Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $259,740.00. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.