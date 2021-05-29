Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.67.

ITP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.01. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$11.02 and a 12-month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. Analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

