Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04. 494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.