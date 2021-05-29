Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.92

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.92 and traded as high as $180.20. Investors Title shares last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 5,078 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.92.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.