ION (ION) Market Capitalization Reaches $263,932.02

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $263,932.02 and $71.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00260427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002344 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,597,871 coins and its circulating supply is 13,697,871 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

