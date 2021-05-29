iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.34 and last traded at $138.44. Approximately 10,216,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 14,081,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.41.

