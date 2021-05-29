iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the April 29th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $96.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $98.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91.

