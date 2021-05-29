iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52.

