iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.27. 191,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 305,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.