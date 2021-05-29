iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29.

