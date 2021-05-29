iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.