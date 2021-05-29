iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.86. 7,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.