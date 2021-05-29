iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.80. 911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21.

