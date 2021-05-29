iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $161.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

