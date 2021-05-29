iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $421.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

