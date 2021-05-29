iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $266.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $204.20 and a 52-week high of $269.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

