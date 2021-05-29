Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRM. G.Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

