Ixcoin (IXC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $1,249.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,193,148 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.