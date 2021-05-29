JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.14

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.14 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 84,859 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.14. The stock has a market cap of £35.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.50.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

