JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.73. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 19,936 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,510 shares of company stock worth $227,275. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.