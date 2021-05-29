JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.73. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 19,936 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,510 shares of company stock worth $227,275. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

