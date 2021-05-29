Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

