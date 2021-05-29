Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JGHHY remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.