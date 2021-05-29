KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

