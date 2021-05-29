Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.69. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.701 dividend. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.